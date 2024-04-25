Renowned Dutch actor Donny Roelvink accepts Islam

Speaking about his decision to convert, he stated, “I do this for myself and for no other reason.”

Donny Roelvink (Photo: Instagram)

A renowned Dutch actor, model, influncer, and singer, Donny Roelvink recently announced his conversion to Islam.

Video clip of Donny pronouncing Shahadah, a testament of faith, with the help of scholar has been widely circulated on social media platforms.

Watch the video here

In a video message posted on Instagram story recently, Donny said that he was in search of spirituality after facing many challenges in his life.

Speaking about his decision to convert, he stated, “I do this for myself and for no other reason.”

He expressed gratitude for the love and appreciation received for his conversion, acknowledging that he is still learning and hopes it is respected.

Donny, currently residing in the UAE and closely observed the holy month of Ramzan.

In 2022, Donny sustained severe injuries during a shoot as a car stuck him and damaged his ribs. He was also diagnosed with cancer but healed after complex treatment.

