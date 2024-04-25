Renowned Dutch actor Donny Roelvink accepts Islam

A renowned Dutch actor, model, influncer, and singer, Donny Roelvink recently announced his conversion to Islam.

Video clip of Donny pronouncing Shahadah, a testament of faith, with the help of scholar has been widely circulated on social media platforms.

Also Read K-pop singer Daud Kim who converted to Islam to build mosque in Korea

Watch the video here

Donny Roelvink bekeert zich tot de islam



De zoon van Dries en de broer van Dave heeft zich bekeerd tot de islam. Hij is momenteel in Dubai en wil geen tekst en uitleg geven – wat zijn goed recht is.



Wat met name katholieken serieus moeten nemen is dat je ziet dat dit soort… pic.twitter.com/psNdnw45lF — Michael van der Galien (@MichaelvdGalien) April 20, 2024

In a video message posted on Instagram story recently, Donny said that he was in search of spirituality after facing many challenges in his life.

Speaking about his decision to convert, he stated, “I do this for myself and for no other reason.”

Also Read UAE to roll out 6G by 2030 with AI, human senses integration

He expressed gratitude for the love and appreciation received for his conversion, acknowledging that he is still learning and hopes it is respected.

Donny, currently residing in the UAE and closely observed the holy month of Ramzan.

In 2022, Donny sustained severe injuries during a shoot as a car stuck him and damaged his ribs. He was also diagnosed with cancer but healed after complex treatment.