Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal passes away at age 90

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away on Monday, December 23, at 6:30 pm, at the age of 90.

His daughter, Pia Benegal, confirmed that he had been suffering from kidney-related issues. Just days prior, on December 14, he celebrated his milestone birthday surrounded by friends and family, including notable actors such as Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Naseeruddin Shah, and Shabana Azmi.

Benegal was a pivotal figure in Indian cinema, often hailed as a pioneer of parallel cinema during the 1970s and 1980s.

His films are celebrated for their realism and profound social commentary, breaking away from the conventions of mainstream Bollywood.

Classics such as Ankur (1974), Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976), and Bhumika (1977) not only garnered critical acclaim but also earned him numerous accolades, including multiple National Film Awards and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2005.

His contributions to cinema extended beyond feature films; Benegal also directed acclaimed documentaries and television series that explored significant cultural and historical themes.

His work has left an indelible mark on Indian filmmaking, influencing generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.