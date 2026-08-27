Renowned Telugu actor GV Narayana Rao dies

Rao acted in popular serials such as 'Pasupu Kumkuma' and 'Sundarakanda'

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published:
GV Narayana Rao
GV Narayana Rao (Image Source: X)

Hyderabad: Renowned Telugu actor G V Narayana Rao died here following a heart attack, actress Karate Kalyani said on Thursday. Rao was 73.

Kalyani stated in a social media post that Rao died on Wednesday night.

The funeral would be held on August 28 at Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam crematorium in the city, she said.

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Rao made his debut in 1976 with ‘Antuleni Kadha’ directed by veteran K Balachandar.

Rao, a contemporary of superstars Chiranjeevi and Rajnikanth, acted in about 100 films and several TV serials. Some of his successful films include ‘Chilakamma Cheppindi’, ‘Muthyala Pallaki’, Chiranjeevi’s ‘Gang Leader’ and ‘Hitler’.

Rao acted in popular serials such as ‘Pasupu Kumkuma’ and ‘Sundarakanda’.

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