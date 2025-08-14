Renukaswamy murder case: SC cancels bail granted to actor Darshan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail granted to actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside the Karnataka High Court order, saying it suffers from various infirmities.

“We considered everything. The grant of bail as well as cancellation. It is evident that the high court order suffers from serious infirmities, instead it reflects a mechanical exercise and moreover, the high court undertook examination at pre-trial stage,” it said.

“The trial court is alone the appropriate forum. The well-founded allegations, coupled with forensic evidence re-enforce the cancellation of bail, The bail grant to the petitioner cancelled,” the bench said.

The judgement came on an appeal filed by the Karnataka government against the state high court’s December 13, 2024 order of bail to Darshan and the co-accused.

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

The police alleged the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024, tortured and his body was recovered from a drain.

The top court on January 24 issued notices to the actor, Gowda, and others in the case on the plea of the state government.