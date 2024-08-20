Reported budget of Jr NTR’s next BIG movie with Prashant Neel

Hyderabad: Young Tiger Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel are teaming up for a highly anticipated movie, and excitement is already building among fans. This project is said to be Prashanth Neel’s dream project, which has made expectations even higher.

The movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts banners, and reports suggest that Prashanth Neel has informed the producers that the film will cost around Rs. 350 crores, which is Rs. 80 crores more than his previous film, “Salaar.”

Jr NTR (Instagram)

Prashanth Neel’s earlier film “Salaar” with Prabhas was made with a budget of Rs. 270 crores. However, this time, he has been given more funds to expand his vision and create even more thrilling action sequences. The producers have confidence in Prashanth’s ability to tell intense, action-packed stories and are backing him with the highest budget of his career.

It is also said that Jr NTR was very impressed with the story Prashanth Neel presented to him. As a solo hero, this will be the highest-budget film of Jr NTR’s career, and fans are eager to see how successful it will be at the box office. The details of who will play the female lead are still unknown.

Jr NTR is also getting ready for the release of another film called ‘Devara: Part 1’. This movie is directed by Koratala Siva and stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor alongside Jr NTR. It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and is set to release on September 27, 2024. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film as well.