Reported price of Selena Gomez’s engagement ring will stun you!

Mumbai: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s engagement is the talk of the town! Selena shared the happy news on Instagram with the caption “Forever begins now…”, showing off her stunning engagement ring.

A Unique and Elegant Design

The centerpiece of Selena’s ring is a marquise-cut diamond, set on a chunky yellow gold band with smaller diamonds adding extra sparkle. The marquise cut, with its pointed ends and elongated shape, makes the finger look slender and elegant.

This diamond style is rare, making up less than 5% of all diamonds. It also has royal roots, as it was first created for King Louis XV of France in the 18th century.

How Much Does the Ring Cost?

Jewelry experts estimate Selena’s ring to be worth around Rs. 8.5 crore INR $1 million (. The central diamond is believed to be 6 to 8 carats, with exceptional clarity and color quality. Experts say Blanco spared no expense in selecting this thoughtful and timeless piece.

The Meaning Behind the Ring

Fans believe the marquise-cut diamond has a deeper meaning. In her 2015 song “Good for You”, Selena sings, “I’m in my marquise diamonds…”. This choice may be Benny Blanco’s nod to Gomez’s career and confidence.

Selena and Benny’s bond started years ago when they collaborated in 2019. Their romance blossomed in 2023, and now their engagement marks the start of a beautiful new chapter.