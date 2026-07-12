Reports of Alia Bhatt exiting Ranbir Kapoor’s big film resurface

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha continues to struggle at the box office, and the film’s declining collections have now brought an old report about Alia’s exit from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana back into the spotlight.

A post circulating online claims that Alia stepped away from Ramayana because its shooting dates clashed with the YRF Spy Universe film that later became Alpha. With the spy thriller now heading towards an underwhelming theatrical finish, social media users are debating whether the actress gave up the role of Sita for a film that failed to match expectations.

Back in August 2023, reports claimed that Alia was being considered to play Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram. She reportedly exited the project because her packed schedule made it difficult to commit the time required for a film mounted on the scale of Ramayana. However, neither Alia nor the makers officially confirmed that she left the film specifically because of Alpha.

Sai Pallavi eventually took on the role of Sita, while Ranbir Kapoor remained attached to play Lord Ram. The old report has now resurfaced after a user wrote that Alia had left Ramayana due to scheduling conflicts with Alpha, only for the action film to struggle commercially. The post sparked a fresh round of reactions and comparisons between the two projects.

Meanwhile, Alpha completed its first week with less than Rs 50 crore net in India. The film reportedly earned around Rs 1.25 crore on its second Friday, taking its domestic total to approximately Rs 47.50 crore according to one trade estimate. Its worldwide collection has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark.

The film’s reported budget stands between Rs 100 crore and Rs 130 crore, making its current theatrical performance a concern for the makers. Trade discussions suggest that Alpha could become the lowest-grossing entry in the YRF Spy Universe, though its theatrical run has not ended and Yash Raj Films has not announced an official verdict.

Before Alpha, Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger held the lowest domestic total among the franchise’s released films with Rs 198.78 crore net in India. Unless Alpha sees an unexpected turnaround, it will finish far behind that number and may also become the first film in the Spy Universe to remain below Rs 100 crore net domestically