Republic Bharat slammed for airing AI images of world leaders at Maha Kumbh

Right-wing media outlet Republic Bharat a Hindi-language sister channel of Republic TV has faced a huge backlash after broadcasting AI-generated images of various prominent global political personalities taking a dip in the Ganga River amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The images showed leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, newly elected US President Donald Trump, long-haired SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, wrestler John Cena and Hollywood actor Will Smith.

Further fuelling the controversy, Republic TV claimed that this “event” has incited fear and anger in Muslim countries with sensational headlines like “Kumbh mein Trump, Putin ko snan karte dekh bilbila uthe Muslim desh, Modi ne bhi laga di dubki. Putin,Trump, Elon Musk ki Mahakumbh mein dubki! Muslim deshon mein hadkamp (Putin, Trump, Elon Musk take a dip in the Maha Kumbh! Panic in Muslim countries. Muslim countries infuriated after seeing Trump and Putin in Kumbh; Modi also took a dip).

AI-generated propaganda and disturbing claims

These broadcasts were accompanied by thumbnails that featured manipulated AI images, including depictions of Muslims dressed in traditional clothes with captions suggesting a fabricated geopolitical panic.

These thumbnails of news reports have been widely circulated on social media platforms. The users described the particular episode as the worst ethical breach by Republic TV and accused it of manufacturing news.

In another fake news, the channel broadcasted bizarre claims that US President Donald Trump cried before Modi to seek help in controlling disastrous fires in Los Angeles. The channel further claimed that Modi helped by sending the “Bahubali” jet. They said, “Aag se tadap raha America! Foot footkar roye Trump! Modi ne bheja ‘Bahubali’ Jahaj“.

Several social activists and journalists have lambasted the network, accusing the channel of emitting fake and polarising news. Others claimed that the channels attempt to use old tactics to revive its dwindling viewership.

Social media backlash

“For the past year, there was hardly anyone watching Arnab’s News Channel @republic or @Republic_Bharat. To revive his channel’s viewership, he has adopted old tricks. Arnab’s channel runs fake news of Trump, Elon Musk, Putin, John Cenna and Will Smith taking a dip in Ganga during Kumbh. Arnab’s channel claims Trump begged PM Modi for help in controlling the California fire,” wrote fact-checker Mohammed Zubair.

For past year there were hardly anyone watching Arnab's News Channel @republic or @Republic_Bharat



To revive his channel's viewership, he has adopted old tricks.



1. Arnab invites Pakistanis for debates so that they can abuse Indians, In this particular debate, The pakistani…

As per Arnab Goswami's Republic TV, Donald Trump who hasn't even assumed office yet called Modi, cried a lot and asked him to send planes to douse the fire in California. This is the official death of journalism of mainstream media, it has now become a Joke and an extended arm of BJP IT cell. Absolutely Pathetic", wrote another user.

As per Arnab Goswami's Republic TV, Donald Trump who hasn't even assumed office yet called Modi, cried a lot and asked him to send planes to douse the fire in California.



This is the official death of journalism of mainstream media, it has now become a Joke and an extended arm…

“Vidhesh mein danka baj raha hai”, wrote another user sarcastically.

"Vidhesh mein danka baj raha hai", wrote another user sarcastically.

“This is beyond belief. It is unbelievable. A national TV in India is claiming that Trump called Modi and cried and asked for Indian helicopters to help out in the Californian fire”, wrote prominent social media figure Jayant Bhandari.

This is beyond belief. It is unbelievable. A national TV in India is claiming that Trump called Modi and cried and asked for indian helicopters to help out in the Californian fire. https://t.co/KiyZQge28B — Jayant Bhandari (@JayantBhandari5) January 17, 2025

Republic TV’s history of controversy

Republic TV, run and owned by the former editor-in-chief of Times Now Arnab Goswami, is unambiguously a polarising force in Indian media.

Often since its inception in the year 2017, the Television channel has been accused of reporting in a very aggressive tone, unearthing certain sensationalism and bias, especially in political and communal matters.

In 2020, the channel was involved in the TRP scam where it was charged with rigging the television rating points for a higher viewership which it has not been convicted of.

At the same time, its coverage of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case came under much criticism for intrigue surrounding the death of the actor and a character bashing her without any proof.