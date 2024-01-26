Republic Day: Erstwhile Hyderabad’s state category on January 26, 1950

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Republic Day, let’s explore the state category of the erstwhile Hyderabad after the Indian constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

In 1950, the constitution featured a four-fold classification for the states of the Indian Union.

Classification of Indian States in 1950

When India gained independence on August 15, 1947, there were provinces of British India and princely states.

On January 26, 1950, when the Indian constitution came into effect, states were categorized into Part A, Part B, Part C, and Part D. The former Hyderabad state found its place under Part B.

Part A: Provinces of British India.

Part B: Nine erstwhile princely states with legislatures.

Part C: Former chief commissioner’s provinces of British India and some princely states.

Part D: Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Besides the erstwhile Hyderabad State, eight more former princely states were placed under Part B. The list includes:

Hyderabad Jammu and Kashmir Madhya Bharat Mysore Patiala and East Punjab Rajasthan Saurashtra Travancore-Cochin Vindhya Pradesh.

Integration of erstwhile Hyderabad state into Indian Union

At the time of independence, there were 552 princely states within India’s geographical boundaries. Out of them, 549 joined India immediately after independence.

Later, the remaining three—Hyderabad, Junagarh, and Kashmir—were also integrated with India.

The erstwhile Hyderabad state integrated with India in 1948. Initially placed under Part B, it was later divided into Andhra State, Mysore State, and Bombay State.

