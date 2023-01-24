Republic Day Parade full dress rehearsal

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 24th January 2023 10:15 pm IST
Bengaluru: Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes team performs during in the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Manek Shaw Parade ground in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Lucknow: A contingent of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, in front of Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Bengaluru: A member of the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes team performs during in the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Manek Shaw Parade ground in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Amritsar: Punjab police personnel takes part in the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, in Amritsar, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: School students carry portraits of freedom fighters during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: Punjab police personnel takes part in the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, in Amritsar, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)

