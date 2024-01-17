Republic Day Parade rehearsal in Delhi

New Delhi: Camel mounted contingent of Border Security Force (BSF) during rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Indian Army’s Rajputana Rifles regiment during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Tabluex artists during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Indian Army’s Grenadiers’ Regiment during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: NCC cadets during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: CRPF’s women personnel during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: An all-women team of CRPF’s ‘Daredevils’ during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: People watch the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: A long queue of vehicles amid traffic restrictions during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

