Republic Day rehearsal during fog in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th December 2023 1:08 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi police personnel take part in rehearsal for the Republic Day 2024 celebrations during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Delhi police personnel take part in rehearsal for the Republic Day 2024 celebrations during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Indian Navy personnel during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Children watch rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th December 2023 1:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button