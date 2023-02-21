Rescue team unearths USD 2 million cash under collapsed building after Turkiye earthquake

In the aftermath of the earthquake that struck eastern Turkiye last week, a rescue team has made a stunning discovery. Amid the rubble, the team found $2 million in cash buried under a collapsed building.

The discovery was made by a rescue team in the city of Gaziantep, which was one of the hardest hit by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake. The cash was found buried under the wreckage of a four-story building that had collapsed during the quake.

According to local media reports, the building was believed to be the home of a wealthy businessman, and the cash was likely being kept in a safe. The discovery has led to speculation that there may be more hidden caches of cash in the area.

THEY DELIVERED $2 MILLION TO THE POLICE



Firefighters, who carried out search and rescue activities in Gaziantep, which was affected by the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş, delivered approximately 2 million dollars from the rubble to the police.@GaziantepBeld pic.twitter.com/fdWP4NrgV8 — JournoTurk (@journoturk) February 18, 2023

The Turkish government has been providing aid to the earthquake victims, and the discovery of the cash has raised questions about how the government will handle the funds. The government has not yet made a statement about the discovery, but it is expected that the funds will be used to help with the recovery efforts.

The earthquake that struck eastern Turkiye last week has left at least 41 people dead and over 1,600 injured. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and many people are still missing. The discovery of the cash has provided a glimmer of hope in the midst of the tragedy, and it is hoped that it will help to provide some much-needed relief to the people of Elazig.

