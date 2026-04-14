Reservation necessary until caste discrimination ends: VHP leader

Indore: Vishwa Hindu Parishad International President Alok Kumar said on Tuesday, April 14, that the reservation system should continue as long as there is even a trace of caste discrimination in society.

Describing the Constitution as the “Vartman Yug ki Smriti”, he also said that anything written in any text that is against the equality of all human beings needs to be rejected.

“Smriti” refers to texts based on the rules and regulations made by scholars for society.

Kumar addressed a state government function organised in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, the birthplace of Dr BR Ambedkar, on his 135th birth anniversary. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present at the function.

During a VHP event, Kumar cited an old resolution passed by saints and sages, stating that all humans are equal and that social discrimination based on “great and small,” or “touchable and untouchable”, is not part of Indian spirituality.

He said that even a single incident of caste-based injustice is a matter of shame for the entire country.

Referring to the caste-based reservation system in government educational institutions and jobs, Kumar said, “We are of the view that this reservation is an atonement, and as long as there is even the slightest discrimination, reservation is necessary. It (the reservation system) should continue.”

He said that as long as a large segment of society remains economically weak and lags behind in the fields of education, industry, and business, equality will not be achieved.

Kumar said that the country’s next battle is to ensure equal rights for the Scheduled Castes in education, skills, and employment.

“This is a fight to make people rich instead of servants. In this, society will perform its duties with devotion, and the government is fulfilling its responsibility,” the VHP leader said.

Kumar also mentioned the country’s ancient religious scripture, the Manusmriti, at the ceremony.

He said that different Smritis have been written at different times, and some people also refer to the Manusmriti and other texts.

“In the present era, the Smriti we all should follow and live by is the Constitution of India. Whatever is written in it is acceptable.”

He stressed that anything written in any text that is against the equality of all human beings needs to be rejected.

Recalling Dr B. R. Ambedkar’s contribution to social unity and equality, Kumar said that the word “fraternity” was added to the preamble of the Constitution on his initiative.

He said that after Independence, with the implementation of the Constitution, political equality was achieved and every citizen was granted the right to vote, but the fight for social equality is not yet complete.