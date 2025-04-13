Reserve 25 pc seats for SC, ST, minority students in Telangana pvt schools: Ex MLC

Hyderabad: Former MLC T Jeevan Reddy has appealed to the Telangana government to ensure that all private schools in the state implement the Right to Education (RTE) Act effectively.

Specifically, he has requested that 25 percent of seats be reserved for economically disadvantaged students from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, as mandated by the Act.

Reddy emphasized that these reservations should be implemented strictly according to the population ratio of each community.

He suggested that the government should ensure that education is provided to these students at fees regulated by the fee regulation committee, without any additional charges.

He also urged the government to take stringent measures to prevent private schools from collecting extra fees.

In a letter to the chairman of the State Education Commission, Akunuri Murali, Reddy highlighted the importance of implementing these measures to ensure quality education for underprivileged children. He noted that the Constitution mandates specific reservations for different communities: 15 percent for SCs, 10 percent for STs, and 4 percent for minorities, in addition to the 25 percent for BCs.

Reddy further requested that district collectors oversee the implementation of these measures and ensure that parents are informed about their rights under the RTE Act.

The Right to Education Act, enacted as part of the 86th Amendment to the Constitution, guarantees free and compulsory education to all children between the ages of six and fourteen.