Telangana govt commits to implementing Right to Education Act by June 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has informed the Telangana High Court that it is prepared to implement the Right to Education (RTE) Act in the state starting from the academic year that begins in June 2025.

This commitment was made during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in 2020, which highlighted the state’s failure to enforce the RTE Act despite its enactment over 15 years ago.

The RTE Act, specifically Section 12(1)(c), mandates that 25 percent of seats in private schools be reserved for economically disadvantaged children.

However, despite directions from the Supreme Court, Telangana has not implemented this provision.

Amicus curiae Sunil B Ganu pointed out the long-standing delay in implementing the law, emphasizing that it has been in effect for more than a decade and a half.

In response, Special Government Pleader S Rahul Reddy presented a memo from the state school education department dated October 19, 2024.

The memo directs the implementation of the 25 percent seat reservation for poor children in private unaided schools.

The High Court bench has instructed the Director or Secretary of the School Education Department to file an affidavit by April 21, detailing the steps being taken to ensure the RTE Act is implemented from the upcoming academic year.