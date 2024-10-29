Resettle Musi River residents permanently before relocation: AAP

Hyderabad: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Telangana unit convenor Dr. Diddi Sudhakar has demanded that residents of the Musi River be provided with permanent resettlement before any relocation to other areas takes place.

This statement was made during a meeting held on Monday, October 28, at the Somajiguda Press Club, where discussions focused on the challenges faced by those affected by the Musi beautification project.

Dr. Sudhakar emphasized the need for a Joint Action Committee (JAC) involving all political parties to oversee the beautification efforts of the Musi River.

He also called for the immediate release of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) regarding these initiatives.

The AAP leader reiterated that they do not oppose the beautification project itself; however, they firmly stand against the unjust demolition of homes without providing adequate resettlement options.

He criticized the government’s approach, stating that leaving poor residents in the Musi surrounding areas without proper housing solutions is unacceptable.

The meeting included participation from various leaders, including Afsa Salam, Chairman of the Rights Protection Committee for Musi victims; Sudharani, Vice Chairman; and several other AAP officials who voiced their concerns and solidarity with the affected individuals.