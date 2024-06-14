Reshuffle in Telangana school education dept after textbook goof-up

Move comes after row on Telugu textbooks having former CM, Dy CM and Education minister's names on foreword

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 14th June 2024 8:39 pm IST
The State government shuffles the roles of additional directors in the school education department on Thursday.
The foreword in SCERT textbooks still bearing the names of former chief minister, deputy chief minister and education minister.

Hyderabad: The State government has shuffled the roles of additional directors in the school education department on Thursday. This was followed by the recall of all Telugu textbooks after it was found that the names of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former education minister Sabita Indra Reddy and former deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari were found on the forewords of those textbooks.

Additional director Ch Ramana Kumar, secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, Hyderabad, has been directed to take charge from additional director S Srinivasa Chary, as the full additional charge to the post of director, Government Text Book Press Services, Hyderabad.

Srinivasa Chary has been directed to take charge as the additional director, Model schools, Hyderabad.

Additional director M Radha Reddy was replaced by additional director Ramesh as the director of SCERT. She has been given the charge of assistant state project director of Samagra Shiksha Telangana, Hyderabad.

