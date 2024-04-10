Residential school students thrashed by senior in Jagityal district

Hyderabad:Four fifth standard students were injured in an alleged attack on them by their seniors at Allipur of Raikal mandal on April 8. The victims were reportedly beaten up by students from the ninth class in the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Residential School.

The incident came to light on April 9, when parents of the children visited the school on the occasion of Ugadi.

The trouble started after higher class students were appointed as in-charges for lower class students. Both standard fifth and standard ninth students are said to have entered into an argument, which turned serious and the seniors attacked the juniors.

A student, Himesh Chandra, who sustained injuries on his face, was suffering from fever when his parents visited the school on Tuesday. When questioned about injuries, Himesh told that he and his classmates were attacked by ninth standard students on Monday evening.

Enraged over the incident, the parents staged a dharna in front of the school on the Raikal-Jagtial main road demanding action against the students involved in the attack. They found fault with the school management for not informing them about it.

The Raikal police led by sub inspector Ajay reached the spot and convinced the agitating parents to withdraw the protest. The SI also discussed the issue with the school management.