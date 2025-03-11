Residents of Golden City struggle with irregular water timings during Ramzan

Hyderabad: The residents of Golden City are witnessing inconvenience due to irregular water supply timing during Ramzan.
Though multiple complaints were made about the inconvenience faced by the families of Golden City, which is located in Shivarampalli, no action has been taken.
The irregular timing is making it difficult for families to adjust their activities like cooking, cleaning, and preparing Suhoor and Iftar.
Following continued grievances, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has filed an official complaint with token number 5037.
The matter has been referred to the Suleman Nagar area manager for further action and resolution.