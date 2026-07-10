Residents won’t be evicted from bastis in Hussain Sagar: HYDRAA

The Commissioner has claimed that "false propaganda" is being spread to mislead the residents of MS Maktha and BS Maktha.

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Community meeting with police officer and residents in Hyderabad, discussing housing issues.
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath visits Hussain Sagar bastis

Hyderabad: After a protest was held at Necklace Road on Friday, July 10, against the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for allegedly issuing eviction notices to residents of MS Maktha and BS Maktha, Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the bastis and clarified the agency’s stance.

The Commissioner has claimed that “false propaganda” is being spread to mislead the residents of MS Maktha and BS Maktha and assured residents that they will not lose their homes even if they fall within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits of Hussain Sagar.

He said that according to state government policy, no houses belonging to the poor and houses that existed before the establishment of HYDRAA are to be demolished. This was followed during the restoration of Bathukamma Kunta, and inhabited houses were exempted from demolition.

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In the case of Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu, people living in huts within the FTL were sanctioned double-bedroom houses, the Commissioner said.

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