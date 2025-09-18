Resignation to MLC post has not yet been accepted: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Former BRS leader K Kavitha on Wednesday, September 17, clarified that her resignation from the Legislative Council has not yet been accepted.

She said the approval is pending because the Legislative Council Chairman is currently unavailable.

Kavitha made the remarks while interacting with the media at the Telangana Jagruthi office in Banjara Hills.

Kavitha also stated that September 17 should be remembered as Telangana Integration Day.

As part of the commemorations, she unfurled the national flag at an event organised by Telangana Jagruthi at the Banjara Hills office.

Kavitha’s suspension from BRS

The BRS suspended Kavitha, ALSO daughter of party president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on September, citing “anti-party activities” and “behaviour damaging to the party.”

This followed Kavitha’s public criticism of senior BRS leaders, especially accusing former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao and former MP J Santosh Kumar, of corruption and conspiring with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to “tarnish her father’s image.”

Kavitha had also questioned the handling of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project probe by the state government.

The suspension decision came after internal discussions led by KCR, with party general secretaries issuing the formal notice.

A day after her suspension, Kavitha announced her resignation from both the BRS party and her MLC post, accusing a conspiracy within the party aimed at sidelining her and breaking the Kalvakuntla family unity.

She alleged that certain senior leaders were trying to “defame her father and weaken the party from within.”

Kavitha’s resignation marked a significant political development in Telangana, with speculation about her future political moves gaining momentum.