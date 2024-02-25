Resolve to give Modi govt 3rd term with over 400 LS seats: Shah to BJP workers

Resolve to give Modi govt 3rd term with over 400 LS seats: Shah to BJP workers
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Khajuraho: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, February 25, asked BJP workers to resolve to give the Narendra Modi government a third term at the Centre with more than 400 seats, asserting that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls was about making India a superpower and the world’s third largest economy.

Addressing booth level workers of the party at Khajuraho, the Union minister also claimed “the Congress means corruption and corruption means Congress”.

Shah alleged that the Congress during its 10-year tenure (between 2004 and 2014) had indulged in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

“Resolve to form Modi-led government at Centre again by winning more than 400 seats. The upcoming Lok Sabha polls is for making Bharat a superpower and the world’s third largest economy under Modi’s leadership,” he told his party workers.

Hailing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya under the Modi government, Shah said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to take swipes at him by saying the saffron party claims it will build the temple but will not give people the date of construction.

“The temple has been built under the Modi government. The BJP fulfils every commitment made to the public,” asserted Shah, considered his party’s key strategist.

