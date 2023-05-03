‘Respect, welcome women officers’: Telangana DGP at forensic lab workshop

Hyderabad: Stressing the dignity of women officers be prioritised, the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar held that the SHOs of each department, in a collective effort must ensure the dignity of several women officers going to join the department is taken care of.

Forensic Science Laboratory Division’s (FSL) first connect workshop was organised for 792 IOs on Tuesday, to improve the quality of investigation and enhance working synergies between IOs and FSL.

The announcement was made through a video conference held on as part of the orientation program for investigation officers where the DGP suggested the officials should submit the right set of questions along with the samples sent for test to the laboratories.

Anjani Kumar further asked the police officials to make the best use of the forensic science laboratories and ensure the convictions of suspects in criminal cases.

“Sending proper questionnaire will help the scientist conducting the test to understand the specific need of the investigation officer and work accordingly,” he said.