Restaurant hosts ‘Baahubali Thali’ competition for cash prize

Hyderabad: Dakshin Gardens, a restaurant in Manikonda, is challenging customers to consume the huge Baahubali Thali in only 40 minutes and earn a Rs 2,000 cash reward.

As per the rules, only one individual takes part in the food challenge. Similar to the name, Baahubali thali, include total 28 dishes (vegetarian and non-vegetarian) two pot biryanis, ragi sangati, mutton, fish, papad, mirchi bajjis, curd, puris, rotis, ice cream, sweet, and a variety of other mouthwatering foods.

The owner of the restaurant said, “We wanted to bring a bit more excitement and something different. The idea was also to advertise our menu or meal. Having launched recently, many people have risen to the challenge so far. But only one has succeeded. A 30-year-old woman completed the thali in 30 minutes and won the cash prize, including travelling fare.”