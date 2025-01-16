Restaurant in Hyderabad face criticism for serving leftover onions

Hyderabad: A content creator has sparked a debate over food safety after posting a viral video on Instagram, allegedly revealing unsanitary conditions at the ‘Amritsar Haveli’ restaurant in Hyderabad. The video claims that leftover onions and chutney were being reused from one table to another.

The footage begins with a look at the restaurant’s dishwashing area, which appears waterlogged and unclean, with a staff member washing dishes. The content creator then confronts employees about the alleged reuse of food items drawing attention to the dismal conditions.

In the video, the content creator challenges a waiter about the reuse of onions and chutney. Initially, the waiter denies the practice, claiming the onions won’t be reused. However, after further questioning, the restaurant manager in Hyderabad admits that vinegar onions are indeed reused.

The content creator expresses frustration over the conflicting statements, remarking, “Aapka khud ka version bhi badal diya” (You’ve changed your version). The tension escalates as he demands to see the dustbin where leftover food is disposed of.

The video, shared on January 14 has gained over 4.5 lakh views with netizens expressing shock and outrage in the comments. The post’s caption claims that corners are being cut in the restaurant’s operations and no one should tolerate this.

The caption further questions “Is this standard of dining we deserve?” and appeals netizens to join the movement for safer and cleaner restaurants in Hyderabad.

A disclaimer was mentioned stating that “The content of this post is based on observations and information available at the time of recording. It is intended solely to raise awareness about food safety practices and public health concerns. This post does not intend to defame, harm, or misrepresent any individual, brand, or organization. Viewers are encouraged to verify facts independently and exercise their discretion.”

“The opinions expressed are personal and for informational purposes only. All content complies with community guidelines and legal frameworks to the best of our understanding,” they further added.

Netizens react

After the video went viral on social media, netizens voiced concerns about food safety. One Instagram user commented, “FSSAI is a big joke in India,” while another stated, “Street food is far better than restaurants in Hyderabad.”

A third user advised, “Better to eat at home,” and another remarked, “Seeing posts like this every day, I’ve completely lost the desire to eat out.”

Ongoing food safety concerns persist at restaurants in Hyderabad

These incidents raise hygiene concerns at various restaurants located in the city. Surprisingly, complaints of insects, lizards, and cockroaches in biryani and other dishes are being reported against famous restaurants in Hyderabad.

It indicates that not only roadside stalls and small hotels but also some renowned restaurants lack proper hygiene practices.

Although GHMC is making efforts to ensure all restaurants in the city follow hygiene practices, such complaints still surface. It remains to be seen how concerned authorities will address the rising number of complaints reported against restaurants in Hyderabad.