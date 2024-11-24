Restaurant in Hyderabad faces action for illegal sewerage connection

Hyderabad: In a recent development, the Hyderabad Metro Water Supplies & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has taken action against a restaurant in Hyderabad for illegally acquiring a sewerage connection without the necessary permissions.

The owners of King’s Restaurant, located in Mehdipatnam under the jurisdiction of HMWSSB O&M Division-3, had installed an unauthorized 250 mm diameter sewerage pipeline connection. The excessive sewage generated by the restaurant led to frequent overflows, creating sanitation issues on the main road.

HMWSSB MD takes action against restaurant in Hyderabad

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy, during a recent inspection, identified the issue and instructed officials to disconnect the illegal sewerage pipeline. The action was executed promptly to address the overflow and discourage similar violations in the future.

Ashok Reddy has urged all consumers, including commercial establishments such as hospitals, hotels, bakeries, and malls, to regularize any illegal sewerage or water tap connections. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of installing silt chambers to prevent blockages and ensure efficient waste management.

Crackdown on illegal sewerage, water connections in Hyderabad

The HMWSSB has warned that criminal cases will be filed against individuals and businesses including restaurants found operating without proper permissions for sewerage and water connections in Hyderabad.

The board has also encouraged citizens to report illegal connections by contacting its vigilance team at 9989998100 or 9989987135.

This incident serves as a reminder for businesses in Hyderabad to comply with HMWSSB guidelines, ensuring their operations do not contribute to sanitation issues in the city.