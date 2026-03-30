Restaurant owners, vendors besiege Nalgonda RDO office over LPG shortage

Hyderabad: Hoteliers and small eatery owners staged a protest in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Monday, March 30, against the shortage of LPG commercial cylinders.

A large number of restaurant and bakery owners, pushcart vendors, tea stalls and fast-food owners besieged the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) in Devarakonda Town, seeking relief from frequent raids by the Civil Supplies Department.

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Kumar Srinivasan Goud, one of the protestors, told the media that the unavailability of commercial gas cylinders has forced them to use domestic ones. “We are all small-time business people. Most of us have bakeries or tea stalls as our only source of income. For quite some time, we have been forced to use domestic cylinders to earn a living,” he said.

He appealed to the government to resolve the growing LPG crisis. “If commercial cylinders are supplied without hassle, we will use domestic ones. This is our request to the government,” he said.