Restaurants in Hyderabad’s Chaitanyapuri raided, serious health violations found

Hyderabad: In a major operation, the food safety task force raided two prominent restaurants in Hyderabad’s Chaitanyapuri area, Shilpi Elite Restaurant and Bar and Bahar Biryani Cafe, where a series of hygiene violations were revealed.

At Shilpi Elite Restaurant and Bar, Hyderabad, the task force found that the well-established Chaitanyapuri eatery failed to display its mandatory FSSAI license. The inspection also uncovered a lack of medical fitness certificates for food handlers, as well as missing pest control records and water analysis reports.

The kitchen was found in a highly unsanitary condition, with greasy ceilings, open drains, and stagnant water. The refrigerator was unhygienic, with no temperature records, and live cockroaches were found in the vegetable storage and refrigerator areas.

Rotten vegetables, including tomatoes and bitter gourd, were also discovered. Additionally, synthetic food colours were found, suspected of being used in food preparation, and were subsequently discarded.

In similar violations at another Chaitanyapuri restaurant, Bahar Biryani Cafe, food safety and hygiene practices were grossly neglected and medical fitness certificates and water analysis reports were absent. On the other hand, the kitchen was infested with insects due to open drains and poor maintenance.

Expired food items like Hot Pepper Sauce and Chocolate Flavour Syrup were found in storage and immediately discarded.

The Hyderabad restaurant was also found to be using unlabelled MSG and synthetic food colours, which were removed during the raid.

Raw chicken was stored improperly, and the restaurant’s refrigerator was found unhygienic, with no temperature logs maintained.

Both the restaurants in Chaitanyapuri have been issued warnings and are expected to face legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act for their numerous violations. Authorities have promised strict enforcement of food safety regulations to ensure public health.