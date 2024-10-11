Food safety dept raids restaurants in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar, uncover rat faeces

Hyderabad: A task force from the food safety department of Telangana conducted raids at well-known restaurants in Hyderabad. The Avenue Bar and Kitchen, The Tree Stories and Urban Maya Bazar on Sagar X Road on Wednesday, October 9.
Violations found during raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad
At the Avenue Bar and Kitchen, the inspection team noted that the backside door of the kitchen was not properly fitted, allowing potential entry for pests.
Additionally, the restaurant in Hyderabad was unable to provide a water analysis report for the Reverse Osmosis (RO) water used as an ingredient. Whereas some items in the refrigerator were covered but not labelled properly.
On a positive note, the inspectors found that medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were available, indicating compliance with some safety standards. Food handlers were also observed wearing appropriate hair caps and aprons, demonstrating adherence to hygiene protocols.
The Tree Stories was found functioning with an expired FSSAI license, which is a critical requirement for legal food service operations.
The inspection also revealed that the establishment lacked insect-proof screens on windows and had poorly fitted doors, increasing the risk of pest entry. In addition, medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were not available, indicating non-compliance with health regulations.
Food storage practices were concerning, as items stored in the refrigerator were uncovered and not labelled properly, raising risks of contamination. Expired products, including besan and baked beans, were discovered in the kitchen and were immediately discarded on-site to prevent any health hazards.
Further compounding these issues, rat faeces were observed inside the storeroom, suggesting a potential rat infestation that poses serious health risks.
On a slightly positive note, food handlers were observed wearing hair caps and aprons, demonstrating some adherence to hygiene practices.
At another well-established restaurant in Hyderabad, Urban Maya Bazaar, the team uncovered several health and safety violations including a lack of a true copy of its FSSAI license, which must be prominently displayed as per regulations. Additionally, the kitchen’s backside door was not properly fitted, allowing houseflies to enter the premises, raising hygiene concerns.
Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and a water analysis report for the water used as an ingredient were unavailable, indicating non-compliance with safety standards. Although some food articles stored in the refrigerator were covered, they were not labelled properly, increasing the risk of contamination.
The inspection also revealed open dustbins without proper lids, posing a further sanitation issue. Alarmingly, synthetic food colours suspected of being used in non-vegetarian items were discovered and discarded on the spot, highlighting potential health risks.
On a positive note, food handlers were seen wearing hair caps, and pest control records were available, demonstrating some adherence to hygiene protocols.