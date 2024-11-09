Restaurants in Hyderabad’s Nacharam found flouting food safetly rules

Hyderabad: In a recent inspection led by the task force team on November 8, 2024, two prominent restaurants in Hyderabad’s Nacharam area, Manu’s Kitchen and Siri Suprabhath Hotel, were found in violation of various food safety and hygiene standards.

Manu’s Kitchen

At Manu’s Kitchen, the Task Force team noted that the restaurant had not displayed its Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license at the premises, a basic requirement for all food businesses. Furthermore, critical safety documents like pest control records and medical fitness certificates for food handlers were missing.

The inspection revealed significant hygiene lapses, including a rusty and unclean refrigerator with food articles stored inside without covers or labels.

A particular concern was a batch of paneer (approximately 3 kg) with an unclear date marking, making it impossible to determine if it was freshly packed or nearing expiration.

Additionally, a button mushroom packet was found expired on September 7, 2024, and was discarded immediately.

During the inspection at the well-known restaurant in Hyderabad’s Nacharam live cockroach infestation and cobwebs on walls and ceilings were also observed, further raising concerns about cleanliness. Food handlers were seen without necessary hygiene gear, like hair caps and gloves.

Siri Suprabhath Hotel

At Siri Suprabhath Hotel, located in Nacharam, Hyderabad, the Task Force found that the restaurant was operating under an FSSAI registration certificate when it should have had a state license due to its business scale.

Like the other restaurants in the same Nacharam locality of Hyderabad, Siri Suprabhath Hotel lacked vital documents, including pest control and medical fitness records, as well as a water analysis report.

The inspection at this restaurant located on Nacharam-Mallapur Road, Hyderabad, uncovered additional issues such as uneven flooring, water stagnation, and spoiled vegetables in storage.

Inspectors found 30 expired Dalda packets that had surpassed their “use by” date on July 5, 2024, which were disposed of on the spot. While food items in the refrigerators were covered, they were not appropriately labelled, complicating freshness verification. Some food handlers were also found working without hair caps, contrary to health standards.

With such extensive lapses, authorities may impose fines or further inspections to ensure these establishments prioritise food safety.