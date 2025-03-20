Restoration begins for historic Nizam-era police chowkis

Hyderabad: On the good news, dilapidated heritage buildings that once served as police chowkis and safeguarded the citizens during the Nizam era are finally getting a facelift.

The Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) started restoration works at two buildings – the Police Chowki at Puranapul and Police Chowki at Bahrupiya Galli, Hussainalam. The single-storied structures were constructed during the 18th century to set up police stations.

The buildings were neglected for several decades until, at the request of local heritage activists, the police department planned their renovation, allowing the public to glimpse police establishments from the Nizam era.

The QQSUDA authorities have instructed the contractors hired for the restorations of the police chowkis to use the original materials – lime mortar and stone – to maintain their originality.

“Works are being taken up at both the buildings in a systematic way to ensure its originality is maintained. It will soon commence at the other building,” said an official of QQSUDA.

With this step, many heritage activists have appreciated the efforts of the state government and the city police to restore old buildings. One such building is also the Commissioner of Police office building in Purani Haveli area which will be inaugurated soon.

Explaining the significance of these buildings, historians say that during the Nizam era, a network of police naka outposts or ‘chowkis’ were developed across Hyderabad city and its outskirts (Atraf-i-Balda areas). These structures were designed with stone and brick masonry with jack arch roofs plastered with lime mortar. The building contained a front corridor enclosed by three arches and two rooms towards the rear. The compound contained an open space with a toilet block enclosed by a boundary wall.

Hyderabad’s historical policing system

According to several Hyderabad police archives, the head of the “thana” (police station) was called an “amin” while the rank equivalent to an inspector was known as “sardar amin“. The assistant commissioner of police and the deputy commissioner were called “madadgar kotwal” and “naib kotwal” respectively.

The entire city police force had distinctive uniforms and badges of rank. At the “thana” level there was a “jemadar” (general duty head constable) and a mohriri (writer head constable). The constabulary was called Barkandaz in the beginning but later changed to “jawan“.

In 1271 Fasli, the police force under the kotwal‘s control consisted of Arabs, Sikhs, Bharkandazes, and Harkaras, numbering 1,524 foot soldiers and 136 mounted personnel. The maintenance of this force cost Rs. 82,364.

The commissioner of police, popularly known as ‘Kotwal,’ was responsible for maintaining law and order, as well as preventing and detecting crime. The erstwhile Nizam’s state included areas now forming the present Telangana region of Andhra Pradesh.