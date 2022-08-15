Restoration of six ancient wells at Golconda’s Qutub Shahi Tombs

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 15th August 2022 12:40 pm IST
Quli Qutb Shah's Tomb
The tomb of Mohd Quli Qutb Shah, Hyderabad's founder, in the Qutb Shahi Tombs complex. (Photo: Siasat)

Hyderabad: The  Aga Khan Trust for Culture restored 6 historical wells situated at Qutub Shahi Heritage Park at Golconda’s Qutub Shahi Tombs compound to its past Glory.

 Arvind Kumar, the Special chief secretary of Urban Administration said that the Aga Khan Trust undertook the restoration work of six historical wells situated at  Heritage Park at the compound of Golconda’s Qutub Shahi Tombs to its past glory.   The wells were in an extremely dilapidated condition and had turned almost into water puddle.   

The Aga Khan trust also ensured a total of  19.3 million liters of water in these wells, the chief secretary of urban administration informed.

The historial wells  which were restored include Badi Bauli,  Hamam Bauli, Baug Ki Bauli, Mashriqi Bauli, Maghribi Bauli and Eidgah Bauli.

Arvind Kumar expressed gratitude to Nitish Nanda, an official of Aga Khan Trust for culture for undertaking the Restoration of these heritage wells.  

