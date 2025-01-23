Retd soldier kills wife, chops & boils body parts in Hyderabad

Madhavi was reported missing on January 18 after her family inquired about her whereabouts. Gurumurthy initially claimed she had left home after their dispute.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 23rd January 2025 10:10 am IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A retired soldier, Gurumurthy, employed as a security guard at a defence establishment in Telangana, allegedly murdered his wife Puttavenkata Madhavi, in a gruesome manner on January 15.

Following an argument, he allegedly dismembered her body, boiled the parts in a pressure cooker, and ground the bones with a pestle before disposing of the remains in Meerpet Lake.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

However, he later confessed to the murder at the police station.

As of late Wednesday, authorities had not yet located the victim’s remains in the lake, and a dog squad has been deployed to assist in the search

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 23rd January 2025 10:10 am IST

