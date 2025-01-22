Telangana: Man fatally stabs auto driver in Hanamkonda as bystanders film

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that unfolded in Hanamkonda district on Wednesday, January 22, an auto driver was publicly stabbed to death by another driver.

According to local reports, the deceased man is identified as Macherla Rajkumar of Manikonda, and the accused man has been identified as Venkateswarlu.

The crime took place near the Hyderabad-Warangal highway in Hanamkonda town, following an altercation between the two, reportedly over their relationship with a woman.

During the fight, the accused stabbed the deceased with a knife that he carried. After receiving multiple stabs in his torso, Rajkumar collapsed. The accused Venkateswarlu stabbed the neck of a gravely injured Rajkumar, who lost his life with that.

Incident caught on camera

The horrific incident was recorded on camera and disturbing visuals of the incident have surfaced online.

While the witnesses were able to catch hold of the accused temporarily, the accused fled the scene threatening them with his weapon against coming close to him. Upon receiving the information about the crime, the police arrived at the scene to take charge and nabbed Venkateswarlu.

The officers from the Subedari police station have registered a case, started the investigation, and have recorded statements from the witnesses. The dead body of Rajkumar has been shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal and has been sent for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the crime which took place in a busy street shook the locality in Hanamkonda, while also raising concerns regarding humanity from the people, as the crime could have been intervened by the public who were present at the crime scene.