Activist seeks Governor’s intervention in Dy CM wife bribery row

Hyderabad: An advocate and social activist from Amberpet has written to Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla seeking a time-bound, impartial inquiry into the bribery allegations against Nandini Bhatti, wife of Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Citing media reports, the advocate, Karupothula Revanth, said in his August 10, Monday, letter that a protest was organised near Indira Park by retired government employees on August 9, where SK Prasannakumari, General Secretary of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)-affiliated employees’ federation and a retired employee of the Medical and Health Department alleged that when she approached Nandini Bhatti over her retirement dues, she was asked to pay 10 per cent commission for its release.

Nandini reportedly demanded Rs 4 lakh for releasing retirement dues of Rs 40 lakh. Prasannakumari further alleged that in the Medical and Health Department alone, bills worth approximately Rs 120 crore are pending, and that commissions ranging from 6 per cent to 10 per cent are being demanded before files are moved or bills are cleared.

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He said these allegations point to a “serious pattern of extortion and abuse of official position” in the release of statutory retirement benefits and asked for an independent investigation.

He asked the governor to issue directions for the expeditious, commission-free clearance of pending retirement benefits and pending bills of retired government employees across departments and ensure that Prasannakumari or any other person who has come forward is not subjected to any harassment.

A copy of the letter has been forwarded to the Director General of Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Telangana Lokayukta, the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and the Chief Minister’s Prajavani.