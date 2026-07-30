Telangana govt clears Rs 6,000 crore employee arrears in 100 days

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, July 30, said it has released the third instalment of Rs 2,000 crore towards pending employee arrears, completing its commitment to disburse Rs 6,000 crore within 100 days.

The first instalment of Rs 2,000 crore was released on May 29 and then on June 30.

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According to the government, the funds have been prioritised for the welfare of serving and retired employees. “This would enable the complete clearance of long-pending commutation arrears of retired employees,” said a statement from the Finance Department.

The remaining categories of pending arrears would also be cleared in a phased and systematic manner in the coming days.

The government said employees and pensioners across the State welcomed the release of the funds. Leaders of the Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) appreciated the government’s decision to honour its commitment despite financial constraints and thanked the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for prioritising employee welfare.