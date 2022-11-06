Retired IB officer’s murder: Mysuru police sets up special probe team

Mysuru: The Karnataka Police has set up a special team to probe the murder of a retired Intelligence Bureau officer in Mysuru city.

Former 82-year-old IB officer R K Kulkarni was killed on Friday, while walking on the Manasa Gangothri campus of Mysuru University, in what was seen initially as a hit-and-run case.

Retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer #RKKulkarni was killed by an unidentified car in #Mysuru. Initially traffic police registered a road accident case but CCTV evidences showed that it looked like a murder. The police have registered murder case.#Karnataka #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/qdIFaQ5j0t — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 6, 2022

However, the CCTV footage showed clearly that he was mowed down by a car. The family had suspected the role of a local person who had a property dispute with him.

Mysuru Police Commissioner Dr Chandra Gupta stated that the motive behind the murder is not clear.

Kulkarni retired 23 years ago. The car which was used to commit the crime did not have registration numbers and police are seeking to trace it.

Police said that the suspects disappeared after Kulkarni’s family members suspected their role, and investigations are on.