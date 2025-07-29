Retired SC justice V Ramasubramanian appointed as NHRC chairman

Justice V Ramasubramanian's judicial contributions in the Supreme Court include participation in significant cases such as the 2016 demonetization policy and the validity of circumstantial evidence in bribery cases.

Retired Supreme Court justice V Ramasubramanian appointed the new chairman of the National human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday, July 29, 2025.
Delhi: Retired Supreme Court justice V Ramasubramanian has been appointed as the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission on Monday, July 29.

His judicial contributions include participation in significant cases such as the 2016 demonetization policy and the validity of circumstantial evidence in bribery cases.

Born on June 30, 1958, Ramasubramanian graduated in chemistry from Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College in Chennai, and later pursued law at the Madras Law College.

Enrolling as a member of the Bar on February 16, 1983, he practiced for 23 years in the High Court of Madras, including a notable tenure with senior advocates K Sarvabhauman and TR Mani from 1983 to 1987.

Justice Ramasubramanian was appointed as an additional judge of the Madras High Court on July 31, 2006, and became a permanent judge on November 9, 2009.

In 2016, he was transferred to the High Court of judicature at Hyderabad for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and after the bifurcation, he served in the Telangana High Court.

On June 22, 2019, he was sworn in as the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, and later, on September 23, 2019, he ascended to the Supreme Court of India.

During his Supreme Court tenure, which ended upon his retirement on June 29, 2023, justice Ramasubramanian authored 102 judgments.

