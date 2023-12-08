Retired SCCL workers write to CM demanding better healthcare

Hyderabad: Singareni Retired Employee Welfare Association have sought CM Revanth Reddy’s intervention for resolution to their long-pending issues related to healthcare and medical facilities.

In a letter addressed to the newly-appointed CM, the association president, Dandamraj Ramchander Rao, congratulated him for assuming the office, and sought his intervention in resolution of their pending demands, including free, unlimited, hassle-free medical facilities.

Rao also demanded that the authorities provide free medicines to the retired SCCL employees in all district headquarters. At present, the free medicine facility is available only in Kothagudem, Godavarikhani, Bhupalpally and Mandamarri districts.

Their demands also included revision of existing medical insurance and development of a comprehensive and sustainable medical policies for the employees and their family member.

“The employees of Singareni collieries are playing a crucial role in the development of Telangana. The retired employees who were once instrumental in the development process are now facing issues,” the letter reads. They appealed to the CM to look at their issues with compassion’.