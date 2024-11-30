Return before Trump’s inauguration: US varsities to international students

Several American universities are advising their international students and staff to return to the US before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025.

This precautionary measure is prompted by concerns over potential travel bans and immigration policy changes that may be enacted by the incoming administration, similar to those experienced during Trump’s first term.

MIT, other varieties issue advisory

Institutions like the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have issued advisories urging international students and faculty to reconsider any plans to travel abroad during the winter break.

The historical context of Trump’s previous actions plays a significant role in these advisories. During his first week in office in 2017, Trump signed an executive order banning travellers from several predominantly Muslim countries, which led to significant disruptions for international students and widespread concern among civil rights organizations.

This history has led universities to proactively advise students based on past experiences with travel restrictions. Additionally, current enrollment trends indicate that India has surpassed China as the leading country of origin for international students in the US, with over 331,600 Indian students enrolled for the 2023/2024 academic year.

This demographic shift adds urgency to the advisories, as many students from these countries may face challenges if new restrictions are imposed.

In response to these concerns, various universities have taken steps to inform their international communities.

The Office of Global Affairs at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has recommended that its international community consider returning to the US before January 20, emphasizing that this is not a mandate but a cautionary suggestion based on potential changes in policy.

Similarly, MIT’s International Students Office has advised students to carefully assess their travel plans due to possible delays in visa processing during transitions in administration.

Wesleyan University’s Office of International Student Affairs has also expressed concerns about sweeping policy changes and encouraged students to be present in the US around inauguration day to avoid complications related to re-entry.