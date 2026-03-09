India favours dialogue, diplomacy: Jaishankar on West Asia conflict

He said the well being and security of the Indian community in the region remains the government's priority.

Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, left, speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 9, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India favours peace and return to dialogue and diplomacy and advocates de-escalation, restraint and ensuring safety of civilians, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, March 9, on the widening Middle East conflict.

Making a suo moto statement on the conflict in Rajya Sabha, he said the well being and security of the Indian community in the region remains the government’s priority.

“We will continue to work with the governments in the region towards the end,” he said. “Our national interest, including energy security and trade goals, will always be paramount.”

On the spike in energy prices following the conflict that broke out when the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran reiterated by attacking US bases in the neighbouring regions as well as Israel, he said the government remains committed to ensuring energy security that fully takes into account availability, costs, and risks of energy markets.

“For us, the interest of Indian consumers has and will always be in the overriding priority. Where required, Indian diplomacy has supported the endeavours of our energy enterprises in this volatile situation,” he said.

