Nadda slams Opposition’s walkout during Jaishankar’s statement

Entire Opposition staged a walkout from the House while the minister was making his statement.

J P Nadda
New Delhi: Union Minister J P Nadda on Monday, March 9, said the Opposition only wants “anarchy” as the Congress and other Opposition parties created ruckus and staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha during a statement by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the situation in West Asia.

Soon after obituary references and laying of listed papers, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan called Jaishankar to make the statement.

However, Congress President and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought permission to speak.

After being permitted by the Chair, he said the escalation in the West Asia conflict will affect the country’s economic stability and endanger the security and livelihood of Indian citizens working there.

“I request a short-duration discussion on emerging challenges for energy security and the fast-changing geopolitical situation in West Asia affecting India’s energy security,” Kharge said.

The Chairman told Kharge he would come back to him, and again asked Jaishankar to make the statement.

As the minister started making the statement, MPs belonging to the Congress and other Opposition parties were on their feet and insisted that Kharge be allowed to complete his remarks, and also demanded a short discussion.

Later, the entire Opposition staged a walkout from the House while the minister was making his statement.

After Jaishankar’s statement, Leader of the House Nadda termed the Opposition’s behaviour as irresponsible and said they only want to create anarchy and hooliganism.

The senior BJP leader also said that the Opposition parties have no interest in the country’s development, and have been staging walkouts during ministers’ replies on various debates and discussions.

