Returns from rising gold rates in Hyderabad beat stock market in 2025

Hyderabad: Many investors usually remain in a dilemma about whether gold rates will rise in Hyderabad or if investing in the stock market is a better option.

In 2025, gold gave the highest return.

Returns from stock market

The benchmark indices of the stock market, NIFTY 50 and SENSEX, gave a return of nearly 10 percent and 8 percent respectively.

NIFTY 50 jumped from Rs 23742 on January 1, 2025 to 25972 on December 29, 2025. Another index, SENSEX, surged from Rs 78507 to Rs 84782 in the same period.

On the other hand, the gold rates in Hyderabad were Rs 78000 and Rs 71500 per 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat respectively on January 1, 2025. They have now jumped to Rs 141710 and Rs 129900 for 24-carat and 22-carat respectively.

The yellow metal has surged by over 81 percent in 2025 so far.

Gold rates in Hyderabad may maintain upward momentum in 2026

Gold and silver prices are likely to maintain their upward momentum in 2026, driven by prospects of global rate cuts, safe-haven appeal, and firm industrial demand.

In 2026, the surge in prices is likely to continue due to various factors including monetary policy easing, de-dollarisation, and global trade tensions.

Due to global supply constraints, analysts said that silver prices may also move higher towards Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram on the MCX and USD 80-85 per ounce globally.

China, the world’s largest consumer of silver and a leading producer of solar panels, electronics, and EVs, has announced export restrictions from January 1, 2026, requiring companies to obtain licences. This move is expected to remain in place through 2027 and disrupt global supply chains.

Analysts added that the precious metals are poised to stay firm in 2026, with rate cuts, global trade tensions, and industrial demand keeping bullion prices in focus.