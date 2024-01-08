Revamped TTD site to give data on temples under trust across India

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B Karunakara Reddy on Monday, January 8, launched the revamped website ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in, which will offer information on TTD temples in Tirupati and also other locations across the country.

“The revamped website provides updates on local temple history, ‘arjita sevas’ (ritual), darshan (visit) hours, transport and other infrastructure available at over 60 TTD-managed temples and information centres across the country,” a TTD press release said.

It will also showcase photographs, videos and other geographical details, along with technical support from service provider Jio and configurations made by TTD’s IT department.