Revanna refuses to cooperate with police in prison phone case

Bengaluru: Former MP Prajwal Revanna is alleged to have challenged police officers during questioning over the smartphone recovered from his barrack at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, reportedly telling investigators that he would seek legal recourse against the proceedings.

Revanna is currently in prison in connection with a rape case. During the investigation into the prohibited mobile phone found in the jail, he reportedly questioned the police about why they were interrogating him and allegedly reminded them of his political and family background.

According to reports, Revanna told the investigators that he was a former MP and grandson of a former Prime Minister. He allegedly accused the police of attempting to frame him deliberately and claimed that there were efforts to get his bail cancelled.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

“I will not say anything. Do whatever you want,” he is reported to have told the police. Revanna also allegedly said that he would approach the court against the action being taken against him.

Also Read Police deny obscene videos found in Prajwal Revanna’s pen drive

The development comes after the two-day police custody of Revanna and Pratap Rai in the prison mobile phone case ended. Both accused were subsequently produced before the court and were remanded to judicial custody by the second ACJM court.

The case originated from a surprise inspection of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison conducted by the Central Crime Branch on August 11. The search was undertaken following information regarding illegal activities inside the prison and possible communication between inmates and individuals outside.

A smartphone was reportedly recovered from the barrack occupied by Revanna. The discovery raised questions about security arrangements inside the prison and the manner in which a prohibited device entered the premises.

Following the recovery, the Prison and Correctional Services Department constituted a special team headed by DIG Jinendra Khanagavi to investigate the circumstances surrounding the mobile phone.

Prison authorities were asked to examine how the device reached the barrack and to identify those responsible for facilitating its entry, if any. The Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, Alok Kumar, had directed officials to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and submit a report.

Investigators are examining the circumstances under which the phone was obtained, how it was used and whether any prison personnel assisted the inmates.

The probe is also expected to establish whether the device was used to maintain contact with people outside the prison.

While Revanna has reportedly refused to cooperate with questioning and indicated that he would approach the court, investigators are continuing with the inquiry.

The allegations made by Revanna against the police remain his claims, and the investigation will determine the facts surrounding the recovery and use of the smartphone inside the prison.