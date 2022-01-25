Revant Reddy to contest next Assembly elections from Kodangal

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MP A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that he would contest from the Kodangal constituency in the next Assembly elections.

Revanth Reddy got emotional while thanking the Congress cadre for achieving membership of 75,000 in the Kodangal constituency. With a huge membership of 75,000, he said that Kodangal has emerged as an ideal constituency for the Congress party not only in Telangana but the entire country. He felicitated the Congress leaders and workers who enrolled more than 500 members in their respective polling booths in a function at Kosgi on Tuesday. He also announced that these activists would also be honored by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

The TPCC Chief said that the previous Congress regime has introduced schemes like crop loan waiver, free electricity for farmers, Aarogyasri, 4% reservation for Muslims, etc. “After getting elected as MLA from Kodangal in 2009, I have developed temples, schools, roads, 5,000 sub-stations, Kosgi Bus Depot, and established a school in Maddur on my own land,” he said.

“I had also brought a junior college in Kodangal, Kosgi, and Maddur, and a Degree College was established in Kodangal. An excellent road network was laid in Kodangal and all villages were provided with a water tank. As an MLA, I brought drinking water to Kodangal at a cost of Rs. 350 crore. A 50-bed hospital was also set up in Kosgi although no other development works were undertaken after TRS won the elections,” he added.

Revanth Reddy said that the development process came to a halt after TRS won the Kodangal seat in 2018. He said Minister KT Rama Rao had announced the adoption of Kondangal. But he completely forgot about it after winning the elections. He said that the foundation stone for Kosgi Bus Depot was laid in 2018 by five ministers. But the works have remained in-completed. Even mud was not cleared from Kodangal roads in the last three years. He challenged TRS leaders for an open debate on development in Kodangal.

The TPCC Chief said that not a single person was harassed when he represented Kodangal as MLA for nine years. “No one was implicated in false cases,” he claimed.

Revanth Reddy further said he did not visit Kodangal for three years for the purpose of showing the difference to the people. “Why only Siddipet and Gajwel are witnessing the development and not Kodangal?” he asked. He remarked that just the mere distribution of Shadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi cheques alone could not be termed as development.

The TPCC Chief alleged that the followers of TRS MLA attacked a young man in Hakeempet village. “Cases of attempt to murder were booked for a minor incident in Pole Palli,” he said. He warned police officials against misusing their powers. “TRS would not remain in power forever. The Congress party, after winning next elections, would not spare police officials who are not targeting Congress workers at the behest of TRS leaders,” he warned.

Revanth Reddy said that the local MLA was collecting ‘mamool’ (ransom) from every person. He said when he was Kodangal MLA, not a single businessman was harassed or forced to pay a single rupee.

He asked the party cadre to stay in touch with the people and hold discussions in all villages on how Kodangal fared when he represented Kodangal as MLA. “People have now understood that they have been facing utter neglect after TRS won this seat,” he remarked. Revanth expressed confidence that he would win from Kodangal seat in the next elections with a huge majority.