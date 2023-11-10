Revanth asserts ‘Congress tsunami’ as IT raids on party leaders unfold

He proclaimed that the 'lotus' and 'car' would be overwhelmed by the wave of the Congress's rise.

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy strongly criticized the income tax searches conducted at Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s residence in Khammam.

He emphasized that this act symbolized the upcoming strength of the Congress party in Telangana.

Revanth expressed concern about the searches conducted at the former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s house and questioned the absence of such actions at the residences of BJP and BRS leaders.

He denounced these raids as an attempt to intimidate Congress, stating that the party isn’t afraid of these tactics.

Highlighting the situation, Revanth remarked that Modi is anxious upon learning about the looming Congress strength in the state. He suggested that these efforts were made to deter the impending “Congress tsunami.”

Further asserting, he proclaimed that the ‘lotus’ (the BJP symbol) and ‘car’ (the BRS symbol) would be overwhelmed by the wave of the Congress’s rise.

