Revanth cites ‘constitutional review panel’ of 2000, attacks BJP

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy escalated the pressure on the BJP regarding reservation and proposed Constitution amendments, urging the party to clarify its stance on the establishment of the Justice Venkatachalaiah Commission for Constitution review.

In a pointed critique during a press briefing, Revanth Reddy highlighted that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration formally established the commission on February 21, 2000, through an official gazette to suggest revisions to the Constitution. He challenged the BJP to distance itself from this historical move.

Revanth Reddy called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah to clarify the recommendations put forth by the commission. Additionally, he urged BJP leaders to address why no actions were taken against BJP Cabinet Ministers or the then Lok Sabha Speaker when they openly discussed the abolition of reservation policies.

Drawing from history, Revanth Reddy recalled the opposition stirred by the RSS and senior BJP figures like L.K. Advani against the Mandal Commission’s proposal for OBC reservations. He underscored the ideological opposition within the RSS towards caste-based reservations, citing Golwalkar and M.G. Vaidya.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the UPA government’s decision in 2004 to halt attempts aimed at altering the Constitution.