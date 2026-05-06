Revanth heads to Delhi for Hyderabad Metro talks, CBI meeting on Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy flew to New Delhi on Wednesday, May 6, for a packed schedule that includes pushing the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion with the Centre, meeting the CBI director over the Kaleshwaram irrigation scam and holding talks with senior Congress leadership on pending party appointments back home.

The Times of India, quoting sources, said Revanth Reddy is expected to brief officials and Union ministers, if the appointments come through, on the state government’s completed takeover of Metro Phase-I operations and press for central approvals for Phase-II A and Phase-II B expansion corridors.

The visit also carries political weight on the law enforcement front. The Telangana government had earlier sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, and on Monday, May 4, decided to hand over the Madan B Lokur Commission report on power purchase agreements (PPA) to the agency as well, a senior leader told TOI.

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Congress housekeeping

Revanth is also expected to huddle with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) top brass on organisational matters. The Congress’ strong performance in Kerala, where the UDF swept back to power, is likely to figure in those conversations. Back home in Telangana, the party has been sitting on a backlog of appointments such as working president posts, corporation chairpersons and a Cabinet reshuffle have all been pending for some time.

The Delhi trip comes days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on May 10, lending the CM’s meetings with central government officials added significance as the state looks to firm up its position on key projects ahead of that visit.